Fans sing the Canadian national anthem before Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors in Toronto on April 16, 2019. The Canadian government has denied a request by the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic. An official familiar with the federal government’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday, Nov. 20, there is too much COVID-19 circulating in the United States to allow for cross-border travel that is not essential.