On Aug. 4, 2020, the Rawlins Police Department dispatch received a 911 call to respond to an unresponsive baby on the 600 block of Seventh Street in Rawlins.
On Jan. 8, Rawlins Police Department arrested Nathon Gallant, a 29-year-old Rawlins resident in relation to this incident. RPD said that they conducted a thorough investigation prior to the arrest and have charged Gallant with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse.
