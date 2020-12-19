It’s been a hard year for everyone, and 2020 has been especially difficult for many people working in law enforcement. That’s why the Rawlins Police Department’s Communications Officers decided to make this holiday season a little more joyous.
The Rawlins Police Department’s Communications Officers are joining other law enforcement dispatch centers across the country to participate in an Adopt-an-Agency program. RPD was matched with the Maryland National Capital Park Police because they have staffing similar to theirs. (Efforts to reach the Maryland National Capital Park Police were not successful.)
