Chief of the Australian Defence Force Gen. Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A shocking report into war crimes by elite Australian troops has found evidence that 25 soldiers unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A shocking Australian military report into war crimes has found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.
Australian Defence Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell said Thursday the shameful record included alleged instances in which new patrol members would shoot a prisoner in order to achieve their first kill in a practice known as "blooding." He said the soldiers would then plant weapons and radios to support false claims the prisoners were enemies killed in action.
