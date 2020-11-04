Travelers request an Uber ride at Los Angeles International Airport's LAX-it pick up terminal on Aug. 20. Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services prevailed at the ballot box in their expensive gamble to keep drivers classified as independent contractors. Proposition 22 pitted the powerhouses of the so-called gig economy, including DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart, against labor unions. The measure creates an exemption to a state law that would have made drivers eligible for benefits that come with being company employees.