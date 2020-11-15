Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, New York, is suspended by a crane as its is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, in New York.

 AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

