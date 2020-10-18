Portraits of Auschwitz death camp prisoners are displayed on a mesh as actresses of the Jewish State Theatre, perform during the premiere of the "The Beautiful Days of My Youth" play, based on the diary of Romanian Jewish Holocaust survivor Ana Novac, in Bucharest, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Maia Morgenstern, head of the Jewish State Theater and a Romanian Jewish actress best known for playing Mary in Mel Gibson's controversial 2004 movie "The Passion of the Christ," described the play's staging in an interview with The Associated Press as an "all-feminine project."