A man walks past the never-occupied building in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The hulking never-occupied building sardonically likened to a robot's head that has loomed over the city of Kaliningrad for decades is to be demolished next year, the region's governor says. The 21-story House of Soviets was left unfinished when funding ran out in 1985 amid the Soviet Union's economic struggles and later was assessed to be structurally unsound.
MOSCOW (AP) — A hulking, never-occupied building sardonically likened to a robot's head that has loomed over the Russian city of Kaliningrad for decades is to be demolished next year, the region's governor says.
The 21-story House of Soviets was left unfinished when funding ran out in 1985 amid the Soviet Union's economic struggles. The building, which later was assessed to be structurally unsound, and became one of the city's most widely known emblems, particularly when the fan zone for the 2018 World Cup matches in Kaliningrad was set up in a vast square next to it.
