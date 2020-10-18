Harvard University graduate student Maya James poses in a park near the university on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Law enforcement and voting advocates are warning that con artists are exploiting the election with scams targeting voters. James received an email from a political action committee that seemed harmless: if you support Joe Biden, it urged, click here to check you’re registered to vote. Instead, she Googled the name of the group and it didn’t exist — a clue the email was a phishing scam.