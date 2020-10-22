This combination of photos obtained by WikiLeaks shows 16 of the 18 Yemeni prisoners who were detained in Guantanamo Bay for more than a decade and were transferred years ago by the United States to the UAE with promises that they would be integrated into society. Instead, the UAE held the men in indefinite detention, according to families and lawyers. Most recently, UAE is allegedly forcing the men to return to Yemen, a country torn among rival factions, each running networks of secret prisons.