By the numbers

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22

Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 443

Big Horn: 66

Campbell: 258

Carbon: 51

Converse: 73

Crook: 32

Fremont: 260

Goshen: 48

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 423

Lincoln: 69

Natrona: 387

Niobrara: 2

Park: 201

Platte: 64

Sheridan: 198

Sublette: 20

Sweetwater: 48

Teton: 43

Uinta: 35

Washakie: 25

Weston: 59

Total: 2,831

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 1,029

Big Horn: 169

Campbell: 641

Carbon: 261

Converse: 182

Crook: 81

Fremont: 1,012

Goshen: 128

Hot Springs: 37

Johnson: 55

Laramie: 984

Lincoln: 264

Natrona: 949

Niobrara: 3

Park: 455

Platte: 71

Sheridan: 441

Sublette: 115

Sweetwater: 441

Teton: 693

Uinta: 330

Washakie: 131

Weston: 85

Total: 8,537

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

Albany: 138

Big Horn: 20

Campbell: 60

Carbon: 34

Converse: 93

Crook: 10

Fremont: 138

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 324

Lincoln: 57

Natrona: 187

Niobrara: 4

Park: 49

Platte: 42

Sheridan: 157

Sublette: 42

Sweetwater: 22

Teton: 34

Uinta: 80

Washakie: 12

Weston: 30

Total: 1,582

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

Albany: 721

Big Horn: 121

Campbell: 440

Carbon: 242

Converse: 202

Crook: 58

Fremont: 875

Goshen: 95

Hot Springs: 41

Johnson: 54

Laramie: 880

Lincoln: 250

Natrona: 741

Niobrara: 5

Park: 300

Platte: 48

Sheridan: 396

Sublette: 136

Sweetwater: 393

Teton: 683

Uinta: 372

Washakie: 111

Weston: 56

Total: 7,220

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.