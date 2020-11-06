CHEYENNE — Wyoming voters rejected an amendment to the state’s constitution Tuesday night that would have removed the existing limit on how much debt municipalities can incur for sewage projects, instead allowing the state Legislature to determine a new threshold.
Amendment A, the only constitutional issue on the ballot for the state’s residents this year, relates to Article 16, Section 5 of the Wyoming Constitution. As written, this section allows municipalities to incur debt of up to 4% of the assessed value of the taxable property in the town, with the option to add an additional 4% of indebtedness specifically for sewage projects.
The defeated amendment would have eliminated the second 4% limit for sewer projects and instead allowed the Legislature to determine the additional indebtedness that a municipality may incur.
In the election Tuesday night, the proposed amendment got more support than opposition, with 126,486 in favor and 120,743 against it. But a constitutional amendment must be approved by a majority of voters, and nearly 31,000 voters left their ballots blank on the matter.
With those votes included, the amendment fell short of the majority threshold it needed, failing with 45.4% of voters in favor of it.
The amendment, which was backed by the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, was put on the ballot through state lawmakers’ approval of a joint resolution in 2019. The resolution’s main sponsor, Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, brought it forward due to the high cost of municipal sewer projects for towns in Fremont County.
“With the ever-increasing cost associated with installing, maintaining and expanding sewer systems, (the municipalities’) capacity to do that is being restricted by this cap in the Constitution,” Larsen said. “What we were trying to do is remove that, still have a cap in place, but the Legislature would determine what that cap would be.”
The Legislature’s determination of a new debt limit on sewage projects would have applied to municipalities across the board, Larsen said.
“Right now, it’s at 4%, and it probably ought to be at around 8%,” he added.
Larsen acknowledged the difficulty of getting any constitutional amendment passed, and he partially attributed the measure’s failure to the public’s lack of knowledge about the proposal’s effects.
“I think once people understood it, they would probably agree that it made sense,” Larsen said. “That explanation just didn’t get out.”
While the issue won’t go away for municipalities, Larsen was unsure whether the proposal would come up again soon, especially given the state’s more pressing budget issues that need to be dealt with.
“I don’t think that that one will be coming up for the next while, at least,” Larsen said.
Election results in Wyoming will be officially certified upon the meeting of the Wyoming State Canvassing Board next week.
