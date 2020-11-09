SHERIDAN — In August, the Advocacy and Resource Center assisted more than 100 people, and in the month after, its community advocates helped 63 people. This represents an increase compared to past years, and though demand for services has gone up, funding has gone down.
Pandemics like COVID-19, and similar rare events, increase the rate of domestic violence and the severity of that abuse, according to a report by the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
In some places, the increase has been as severe as 25%, while access to emergency services has been restricted.
Before COVID-19, victims had access to support from family and relatives, sheltered homes and even legal remedies like protective orders, but during a lockdown, such options become less available.
“Given that victims cannot leave their home, the intensity of violence and suffering they experience is likely to increase,” authors Amalesh Sharma and Sourav Bikash Borah wrote in their July 2020 national report. “Domestic abuse is acting like an opportunistic infection, flourishing in the conditions created by the pandemic.”
Yvonne Swanson, executive director of the Advocacy and Resource Center, said that most people call or come to the center for assistance when they can get away from an abuser, when that person is at work or otherwise out of the home. During a pandemic, the opportunity for escape is more challenging.
“Traditionally, in the domestic violence field, we will see people walking in or making phone calls to us during times of day like when an abuser is at work, on a road trip or gone hunting,” Swanson said. “During COVID, with quarantine, we have had a decrease in walk-in clients, but the increase of violent crime is substantial.”
In March, the National Domestic Violence Hotline also began collecting data to track how COVID-19 impacts victims and survivors of domestic violence, recognizing that external factors that add stress, isolation and financial strain can create circumstances where a survivor’s safety is further compromised.
From March to May, the hotline saw an increase of 9% of total contacts.
Even more concerning, its data shows, is that shelter-in-place orders meant that many are in closer and more frequent proximity to their abusers. Often, the only relief comes from law enforcement intervention after a crime has occurred.
“And the violent crimes have been more severe,” Swanson said.
Swanson explained that, in the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, state and federal funding for agencies like hers has been cut.
The Advocacy and Resource Center had to cut a full-time staff member, while at the same time seeing an increase in the community’s sheltering needs.
As a shelterless facility, the center shelters at various locations around town, which has proven a challenge in 2020.
“We are finding another roadblock in finding rental apartments. We didn’t have places to put people who were dishomed,” Swanson said. “We couldn’t look at an apartment or rent an apartment, and we didn’t have places to put people who couldn’t go home, all while we had people sheltered for 21 days at a time, which is not something normal for us.”
The Advocacy and Resource Center is a Sheridan nonprofit created to meet a very specific need: helping victims of violence in Sheridan County. But to do that, prevention is key. Robust education to stop the stigma of asking for help, or to identify abuse when it begins, is crucial.
“We put Band-Aids on and do domestic violence intervention every single day,” Swanson said. “As an agency, as the national movement has gone, we need to do prevention, education and training throughout our community about where domestic violence starts and what a healthy relationship looks like.
“Before COVID, we were an amazing team. We had an office in the college and we were doing all kinds of amazing events and we were in the high schools and junior high,” Swanson said. “We were participating in the community and putting information out there about reducing the stigma about getting help. Now, the federal government and the state government has cut our funding so much that I have had to let a staff person go, who was a full-time advocate.”
Funding for sheltering is always a need, and monetary donations for things like phone cards and food would be appreciated as the community moves into the winter months, she said.
The Advocacy and Resource Center works on a grant system and has a budget in place for its fiscal year through July 2021.
Swanson said state and federal dollars are used to pay staff salaries — which is where the cuts have been made — because donations and grant funding cover ongoing costs for services to victims.
“I don’t use that private funding to pay for salaries,” Swanson said. “But we want to provide the best services to help a victim out of her situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.