Mullen Fire snow burn

Snow covers an area burned by the Mullen Fire. The recent snowfall has helped cool down the fire, which is 85% contained.

 InciWeb Photo

MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — Snowfall over the weekend have helped cool down the Mullen Fire, which was 85% contained as of Tuesday. The fire, which has reached 176,878 acres, is not fully out, but is not expected to grow. 

A strong winter storm brought snow and sub-zero temperatures to southeast Wyoming and northwestern Colorado. On Friday, Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum predicted that this weekend’s snowfall on the Mullen Fire would most likely not melt until spring, according to a press release.

