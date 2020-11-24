RAWLINS — St. Vincent de Paul is distributing Christmas baskets beginning Dec. 7 and continuing through Dec. 22.
Interested families should call St. Vincent de Paul during those dates at 307-324-7002 to request a basket. Leave a name and phone number, and a volunteer will return the call. Food baskets will be available the same day that you call to ask for one, according to a press release.
Angie Kinnaman said they usually distribute about 200 baskets
Masks are required when picking up a basket. Due to COVID-19, there will be no contact with volunteers.
“It is going to be different,” Kinnaman said.
People should remain next to their vehicle and wait for volunteers to bring the cart out. Recipients will then have to load the basket into their vehicles.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul works with families and individuals in need of sustenance through providing baskets filled with food. It is an organization of national proportion, but the only location in the state of Wyoming is Rawlins. The local branch limits it assistance to food, as budget cannot provide the level of help as other locations, the largest of which can even provide furniture.
Those interested in volunteering can also call 307-324-7002.
“Thank you for understanding. Merry Christmas to your family from our family at St. Vincent de Paul,” the press release said.
