Poll worker Alice Machinist, of Newton, Massachusetts, right, wears a mask and shield out of concern for the coronavirus while assisting a voter, left, with a ballot during early in-person general election voting at the Newton Free Library on Oct. 28. The 2020 presidential election had all the makings of a looming disaster: fears of Russian meddling, violence at the polls, voter intimidation and poll workers fleeing their posts over the coronavirus. But the election was largely smooth, in large part because 107 million voters that cast their ballots early and took the pressure off Election Day operations.