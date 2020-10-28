Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Broken tree branches caused by strong winds from typhoon Molave lie on a deserted street in Da Nang, Vietnam, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Typhoon Malove sank a few fishing boats as it approached Vietnam's south central coast on Wednesday morning.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Typhoon Molave slammed into Vietnam with destructive force Wednesday, killing at least two people and sinking two fishing boats with 26 crew members in what was feared to be the most powerful storm to hit the country in 20 years.
Winds of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour killed a man by knocking him off his roof as he was trying to reinforce it in south-central Quang Ngai province. Another man was pinned to death by a fallen tree in the coastal province, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.
