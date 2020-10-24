Tourists photograph Old Faithful geyser erupting on schedule late in the afternoon in Yellowstone National Park. A new study headed by U.S. Geological Survey research hydrologist Shaul Hurwitz shows that during the driest of times, Old Faithful goes dormant. If those conditions repeat — and climate scientists forecast a much more arid environment come the middle of this century — it could have major implications for Old Faithful and Yellowstone’s approximately 500 other geysers.