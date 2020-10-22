Channing Dungey arrives at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on June 13, 2018. Dungey has been named chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group, starting her tenure at the studio early next year. The news was announced today by Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, to whom she will report. Dungey will succeed Peter Roth who will be stepping down from his Studio responsibilities running the TV Group and its operating divisions in early 2021.