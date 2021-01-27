By mid-week, nearly 29,000 Wyoming residents and 18.4 million Americans had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and with the rise in vaccinations, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a continued easing of public health orders.
The connection between reopening the economy and rising vaccination numbers is clear, according to Dr. Rob Godby, a University of Wyoming Economist. As the vaccine significantly decreases infection rates, the economy will continue to improve, but the reverse is also true.
Saratoga seniors gathered at the Platte Valley Community Center for Saratoga’s Covid-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Jan 21. The clinic, for those 70 years and older, ran from 9 a.m. — noon. Approximately 90 seniors were lined up in 30 degree Fahrenheit temperatures by the time the doors opened.
Consider the science, and recognize that even with multiple uses protected, there is a tipping point for mule deer herd health in southeastern Wyoming—this is the advice members of a statewide advisory group gave the Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group during its second meeting Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.