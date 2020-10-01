CHEYENNE — The number of coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 has increased again, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), bringing the total to 53.
An adult Natrona County man died this week. The man was not hospitalized and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
