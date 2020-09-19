Three more Wyoming residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday, pushing the state’s fatalities tied to the illness to 49.
Meanwhile, 16 Wyoming counties reported 70 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday, pushing the number of active cases in the state back over 600.
The Department of Health said the three people who died were all older men.
One, a Goshen County resident, died earlier this month at an out-of-state hospital where he was being treated for the illness after catching it in Wyoming. The department said it was unclear whether the man had underlying health conditions that might have made him more susceptible to complications from the disease.
Another older man, a Natrona County resident, died last week while being treated for the illness in a hospital. The man had underlying health conditions, the department said.
The third victim, a Park County man, died within the last week, the department said. It added the man had underlying health conditions that may have made him more susceptible to the illness and that he had not been hospitalized prior to his death.
The news came as the Health Department, in its daily coronavirus update, said two counties again saw double-digit increases in new confirmed cases — Albany and Natrona — as the 70 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases pushed the number of active cases in the state up to 603, an increase of 54 from Wednesday.
As recently as Tuesday, the state had only 467 active cases, but in the last two days, 174 new confirmed cases have been reported.
As of Thursday, Albany County had 125 active cases; Natrona County had 97; Laramie County had 51; Sheridan had 49; Fremont had 44; Converse had 35; Teton had 33; Park had 23; Campbell had 20; Goshen and Uinta had 18; Crook and Lincoln had 17; Carbon and Sublette had 14; Platte had 11; Sweetwater had five; Washakie had four; Hot Springs and Weston had three, and Big Horn and Johnson had one.
The active cases were divided among 493 people with confirmed cases and 110 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Increases in confirmed cases were reported in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Washakie counties.
Albany and Natrona County both posted double-digit gains in new cases, 16 and 11, respectively.
The increases bring to 3,936 the total number of confirmed cases diagnosed since the pandemic began.
The number of probable cases seen since March was set at 716 on Thursday, an increase of 16 from Wednesday.
Of the 4,652 people infected with coronavirus, 4,000 have recovered, the Department of Health said, including 3,394 with confirmed cases and 606 with probable cases.
