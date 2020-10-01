Three more Wyoming residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the number of fatalities related to the virus to 53, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.
The news came as the state added another 124 laboratory-confirmed cases to its total case count.
The Health Department reported that three men died recently as a result of coronavirus and that all had pre-existing conditions known to put patients at a higher risk of complications from the illness.
The department said one Natrona County man died this week, while another died last month after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
The third victim was a Campbell County man who died last week after being hospitalized for treatment.
The announcement came as Department of Health figures showed that the state gained 77 active coronavirus cases Thursday, thanks to 124 new confirmed and 11 new probable cases.
The number of people to be listed as recovering from the illness Thursday was 62, which left the state with 1,177 active cases of coronavirus.
Albany County had 211 active cases; Natrona had 186; Laramie had 95; Fremont had 93; Campbell had 92; Teton had 82; Lincoln had 72; Sheridan had 63; Park had 54; Converse had 43; Sublette had 33; Goshen had 31; Carbon had 23; Platte had 16; Crook and Weston had 14; Johnson had 13; Big Horn, Sweetwater and Uinta had 12; Washakie had four, and Hot Springs had two.
Niobrara County remained the only county in the state with no active cases.
The active cases were divided among 1,008 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 169 people with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Johnson, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton counties. Natrona County had the highest number of new cases at 21, while Campbell County reported 17.
The number of probable cases seen in Wyoming since the illness was first diagnosed in the state went up by 11 on Thursday to total 913.
The Health Department said 62 people were listed as having recovered from the illness on Thursday, meaning of the 6,083 people infected since mid-March, 4,853 have recovered.
