Tim Woolley was promoted to biological services supervisor of the Game and Fish wildlife division in 2018. In that position, he was responsible for overseeing the department’s biological data collection, non-game wildlife, and terrestrial habitat work units.
Tim Woolley began his first official role with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in 1996 as the Baggs wildlife biologist.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department Photo
Tim Woolley received accolades from former Governor Dave Freudenthal for his work with the BLM on the Rawlins resource management plan.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department Photo
CHEYENNE — Tim Woolley, biological services supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's wildlife division, is retiring after 28 years of service to the state, including 13 years in Baggs.
“Tim has worked across the state throughout his career. He is best known for his contributions to mule deer and building community relationships,” said Rick King, chief of the wildlife division. “His work has made lasting impacts for wildlife, and Tim’s dedication to the resource will be missed.”
