CHEYENNE — Tim Woolley,  biological services supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's wildlife division, is retiring after 28 years of service to the state, including 13 years in Baggs.

“Tim has worked across the state throughout his career. He is best known for his contributions to mule deer and building community relationships,” said Rick King, chief of the wildlife division. “His work has made lasting impacts for wildlife, and Tim’s dedication to the resource will be missed.”

