CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) approved a contract for $10 million to resurface 5 miles of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins as one of $33 million in highway contracts awarded in November.
The commission awarded H-K Contractors the $10 million contract for resurfacing work between Rock Springs and Rawlins. Crews will perform the work to improve the surface and extend the life of the pavement. Crews will also work on the ramps and crossroads at the interchanges at Bitter Creek. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2022.
