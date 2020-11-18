RIVERTON – After eight years of development, a bill granting criminal jurisdiction over non-native traffic law violators on the Wind River Indian Reservation was opposed Friday by one of its longest allies, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.
Despite the tribe’s opposition, the Wyoming Legislative Committee on Tribal Relations advanced the bill draft, which would grant federal Bureau of Indian Affairs officers jurisdiction over non-tribal members, to enforce traffic violations on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Eastern Shoshone Business Council Chairman John St. Clair announced his opposition by saying he’d learned about civil citations on the reservation, and did not want those to be routed into the state court.
“I did express support” at a previous committee meeting, St. Clair said. “(But) I learned after that, from the chief judge at Wind River Tribal Court, that non-Indians were being currently cited in tribal court under our tribal traffic code – except for DUIs, misdemeanors, and driving while under suspension.”
St. Clair said that although the bill would expand the BIA’s enforcement efforts over nonnatives in Indian Country, he felt routing those citations into state court was an infringement of tribal sovereignty.
“The chief judge said they just received an over-$1,000 fine paid by someone from New Jersey,” he added. “What we’re asking is to leave things the way they are. They seem to be doing OK.”
At present, BIA agents cannot arrest people who are not enrolled in an American Indian tribe – but they can stop them and wait for either Fremont County Sheriff’s Office or Wyoming Highway Patrol personnel to arrive and continue the arrest.
The BIA also can’t issue criminal citations of nonnatives, but may issue civil citations. Offenders may pay fines related to civil citations in tribal court, but there’s no recourse for further enforcement if they choose not to.
“I wasn’t aware of that I guess,” said Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee in a later interview. “But, basically, the BIA has been writing citations into tribal court on non-native offenders.”
Wind River Tribal Court administrator Clarence Thomas informed The Ranger in a text that civil citations of non-natives are rare. The bill did advance by unanimous vote and will be heard by the Senate this winter.
But State Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, assured St. Clair and other members of tribal government that if they still oppose it at that time, he will do everything in his power to kill it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.