Male sage grouses fight for the attention of females southwest of Rawlins on May 9, 2008. The Donald Trump administration announced plans that ease protections for sage grouse in the West, prompting an outcry by critics who say the move paves the way for widespread mining and drilling and ignores a federal court ruling. U.S. officials plan to publish the plans Friday, Nov. 20,, in the Federal Register as part of a process that could allow the plans to take effect shortly before Trump leaves office.