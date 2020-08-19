CASPER — The University of Wyoming has 38 active cases of the novel coronavirus after the school identified 30 new staff and students with the disease over the weekend.
Two of the new cases are students who live in residence halls. University spokesman Chad Baldwin declined to say if the students were athletes or not, but he said it’s believed that they contracted the virus from within the community or from visitors. Eight people who were in contact with those students are in quarantine; Baldwin said it’s believed that those eight are the only ones who need to be quarantined related to the residence hall cases.
