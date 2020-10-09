LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Alumni Association has transitioned its annual in-person membership appreciation event to have virtual components this fall. The virtual offerings will be available beginning Nov. 2, according to a press release.
“Our members have been a cornerstone of the association and continue to help spread the legacy, spirit and pride of UW worldwide,” said Keener Fry, University of Wyoming Alumni Association executive director. “While we aren’t able to celebrate with our members in person in 2020, we hope you will enjoy some of the virtual offerings as an expression of our appreciation. We look forward to restoring our membership appreciation tailgate prior to a Cowboy home football game next fall.”
Membership appreciation virtual activities can be accessed at www.uwyo.edu/alumni. Members have the opportunity to submit their favorite tailgating recipes to http://uw.uwyo.edu/chefsofthewest by Oct. 26. Recipes will be compiled into the University of Wyoming Alumni Association Chefs of the West virtual cookbook and made available on the University of Wyoming Alumni Association website.
To go along with the virtual cookbook, members can submit their favorite songs from college to be compiled into the “POKES of the Past” Spotify playlist. Members can send submissions and explanations why they chose them to http://uw.uwyo.edu/pokesplaylist2020 by Oct. 26. Songs will be added as available. Once completed, a link to the Spotify playlist will be shared on the association's website.
The alumni association also will mail complimentary brown-and-gold fleece ear bands -- sponsored by Premier Bone and Joint Centers -- to the first 500 members who register for one at http://uw.uwyo.edu/membergift. The link will stay live through Nov. 19 or while supplies last.
In addition to the virtual activities that will be offered, members also can listen to videos from members of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association Board of Directors who share their appreciation of membership to UW alumni.
The title sponsor for the virtual membership appreciation is First Interstate Bank. Black Hills Energy also is a sponsor.
“For 125 years, the University of Wyoming Alumni Association has been engaged in continuing to support the university, alumni and recent graduates by helping with job placement, recruiting new students, creating networks to keep alumni connected and providing scholarships,” University of Wyoming Alumni Association Board of Directors President Kermit Sweeny (M.S. ’89) said. “We invite you to virtually celebrate with us during our 125th anniversary year, and let us show you how much we appreciate you and your commitment to the University of Wyoming.”
For more information about virtual events, contact Emily Vernon, senior special events coordinator, at 307-766-4166 or evernon@uwyo.edu.
For specific questions about membership, contact Chance Price, membership and network coordinator, at 307-766-4166 or cprice6@uwyo.edu.
