LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming outlined the schedule for men and women’s basketball
The schedule is subject to approval from state, county and local officials, a press release notes. The men’s conference slate features nine home contests with nine road tilts including four Saturday home contests under first-year head coach Jeff Linder.
The Cowboys return four players from last season, including three of the top four scorers. Linder also welcomes the top-rated recruiting class in the Mountain West according to Rivals.com.
Wyoming’s conference home opener on Tuesday, Jan. 5, will see Colorado State head to Laramie for the first “Border War” contest of the season. The following Tuesday, Jan. 12, will see the Pokes host San Diego State.
The Pokes will host four Saturday home contests this season. Air Force will open that slate on Jan. 23. Other Saturday games include New Mexico on Feb. 6, Fresno State on Feb. 27)and the regular-season finale against UNLV on March 6. Other home games all on Tuesday include San Jose State on Feb. 2, Boise State on Feb. 6, and Utah State on Feb. 23.
The Cowboys open the conference season on the road at Fresno State on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Wyoming follows that game up at New Mexico on Saturday, Jan. 2. The Pokes will face Colorado State on the road on Saturday, Jan. 30, highlights the road games. Other road contests for the Pokes include Utah State on Jan. 9), UNLV on Jan. 19, Boise State on Jan. 26, Air Force on Feb. 13, San Jose State on Feb. 20, and Nevada on March 2.
Friday’s release represents the first phase in the 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure, which will include the shifting of several games from their current Saturday and Tuesday dates. Additional announcements on television selections will be made in the coming weeks.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Each women’s basketball team in the Mountain West will play nine home games and nine road games, subject to approval from state, county and local officials. The league slate begins on Thursday, Dec. 31 and concludes on Tuesday, March 2.
The Cowgirls open up the season on Thursday, Dec. 31, when they travel to face San José State. Wyoming will wrap up a road trip with a game at Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 2. The Cowgirls lift the lid on the home portion of their league schedule when defending MW Tournament champions Boise State visit on Wednesday, Jan. 6, before Wyoming travels to face Utah State on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The Cowgirls have back-to-back home games when they host Border War rival Colorado State on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 16. Then, the team has a pair of road games in the Pacific time zone when they face San Diego State on Thursday, Jan. 21, and UNLV on Saturday, Jan. 23. Wyoming returns home for a pair of games against Fresno State on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and New Mexico on Saturday, Jan. 30.
UW will play another pair of road games, this time in Colorado, when the Cowgirls travel to face Colorado State on Feb. 3 and Air Force on Feb. 6. Wyoming then hosts UNLV on Feb. 11 and welcomes San Diego State to 7,220 feet on Feb. 13. The Cowgirls will then face Boise State on the road on Feb. 17.
The Cowgirls will host Air Force on Feb. 20, before facing Utah State for “Senior Night” on Feb. 24. Wyoming then closes out the regular season at New Mexico on Feb. 27. The Mountain West Tournament is scheduled to run from March 7-10 in Las Vegas.
NONCONFERNCE GAMES AND TICKETS DETAILS PENDING
The Cowboys and Cowgirls’ nonconference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks along with more information on basketball tickets.
