VIRUS DIARY: In pandemic, seeking solace in virtual worlds

Associated Press writer Tamara Lush plays video games during the coronavirus outbreak with the news on the television in the background on Oct. 26, in St. Petersburg, Florida. She started playing Plague, Inc. on her iPad in 2014. A pandemic could never happen in real life, she figured. But six years later, this Florida-based writer is seeking solace in virtual worlds, and found a poignant message in one Nintendo Switch game called Spiritfarer.