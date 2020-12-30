There were two bits of good news amidst all the tragedy of the worsening pandemic news nationally this past week, and as COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to climb in Carbon County.

Pfizer-BioNTech agreed to sell an additional 100 million doses of their vaccine to the U.S. government, in addition to the original 100 million doses that were initially purchased. These additional doses may be beneficial to the more populated areas in Wyoming, where the Pfizer vaccine is currently being used. A news statement on PBS evening news on Tuesday, Dec. 22, stated this new 100 million dose order will be costing the U.S. government $1.95 billion dollars. That works out to $19.50 per dose.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.