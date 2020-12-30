A medication safety and quality specialist holds a vial of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2020. Each vial contains five to six doses of the vaccine. Once diluted with saline, the vaccine must be used within six hours. (File photo)
In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a truck for shipping at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss. While shipments of the vaccine are rolling out to many health care workers and nursing homes across the country, it could be months before it’s available for the general public.
FILE PHOTO
There were two bits of good news amidst all the tragedy of the worsening pandemic news nationally this past week, and as COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to climb in Carbon County.
Pfizer-BioNTech agreed to sell an additional 100 million doses of their vaccine to the U.S. government, in addition to the original 100 million doses that were initially purchased. These additional doses may be beneficial to the more populated areas in Wyoming, where the Pfizer vaccine is currently being used. A news statement on PBS evening news on Tuesday, Dec. 22, stated this new 100 million dose order will be costing the U.S. government $1.95 billion dollars. That works out to $19.50 per dose.
