FEDERAL AND STATE CANDIDATES

U.S. President/Vice President

Republican Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence

Democrat Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

Independent Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard

U.S. Senate

Republican Cynthia M. Lummis

Democratic Merav Ben David

U.S. Representative

Republican Liz Cheney

Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull

Libertarian Richard Brubaker

Constitution Jeff Haggit

State House District 15

Republican Donald Burkhart

Democrat Jacquelin Wells

State House District 47

Republican Jerry Paxton

Libertarian Lela Konecny

COUNTY, MUNICIPAL, SCHOOL DISTRICT AND SPECIAL DISTRICT CANDIDATES

Carbon County Commission

Byron R. Barkhurst

John Espy

Sue Jones

Baggs Town Council, 4 years

Jacob Dana

Matt L. Howell

Baggs Town Council, 2 years unexpired

Jared Wille

Dixon Town Council, 4 years

Mark Howerton

Ryanne Mikesell

Caleb Owens

Elk Mountain Town Council, 4 years

Angie E. Hobbs

Jessica Mustard

Tammy Page

Encampment Town Council, 4 years

Stas Banach

Bill Craig

Matthew Wagy

Hanna Town Council, 4 years

William Dys

John Klemola

Wm Carey Lake

Jayson Nordquist

Medicine Bow mayor, 2 years

Sharon Biamon

Medicine Bow Town Council, 4 years

None

Medicine Bow Town Council, 2 years unexpired

Lucinda L. Schofield

Rawlins City Council, Ward I

Mike Lujan

Terry Weickum

Rawlins City Council, Ward II

Darril A. Garner

Steve Nicholson

Rawlins City Council, Ward III

Patrick W. Gonzales

Christopher R. Weisenburg

Riverside Town Council, 4 years

Mark Helwick

Saratoga Town Council, 4 years

Danny Burau

Creed James

Benjamin R. Spaulding

Tasha Worthington

Sinclair Town Council, 4 years

Leo T. Black

Michelle Serres

Emily Townsend

Carbon County School District No. 1

Cheryl A. Engstrom

Matt Feldmann

Pamela Thayer

Carbon County School District No. 2

Paul R. Clark - Area 1

Georgia Mill - Area 2

Joseph Gaspari - Area 3

Nicholas E. Wamsley - Area 4

Little Snake River Conservation District

Meghan Lally - Rural

Trent Arnell - Urban

Eli Allen - At-large

Bob Davis - At-large

Medicine Bow Conservation District

Ralph D. Brokaw - Rural

Sterling J. Conover - Urban

Todd G. Heward - At-large

Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District

Chris Williams - Rural

Daniel J. Mika - Urban

Randy Arnold - At-large

Baggs Cemetery District

Virginia Sue Lee

Bill Orchard

Dale Wille

Reader Cemetery District

None

Saratoga Cemetery District

Chuck Bartlett

Suzie Cox

Charles (Chuck) McVey

Little Snake River Museum District

Joe Jussila

James N. Roberts

Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District, 4 years

Connie Patterson

Wilbur Roger Snell

Terri Winter

Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District, 2 years

Sherry Mackay

Mark Shipp

Little Snake River Rural Health Care District

Robert L. Stocks

Medicine Bow Rural Health Care District, 4 years

Kathy Benefield

Alice Clark

Cynthia Culver

Renee Scott

Medicine Bow Rural Health Care District, 2 years unexpired

None

For more election information, go to www.carbonwy.com/938/County-Clerk.

