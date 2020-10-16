FEDERAL AND STATE CANDIDATES
U.S. President/Vice President
Republican Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
Democrat Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen
Independent Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard
U.S. Senate
Republican Cynthia M. Lummis
Democratic Merav Ben David
U.S. Representative
Republican Liz Cheney
Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull
Libertarian Richard Brubaker
Constitution Jeff Haggit
State House District 15
Republican Donald Burkhart
Democrat Jacquelin Wells
State House District 47
Republican Jerry Paxton
Libertarian Lela Konecny
COUNTY, MUNICIPAL, SCHOOL DISTRICT AND SPECIAL DISTRICT CANDIDATES
Carbon County Commission
Byron R. Barkhurst
John Espy
Sue Jones
Baggs Town Council, 4 years
Jacob Dana
Matt L. Howell
Baggs Town Council, 2 years unexpired
Jared Wille
Dixon Town Council, 4 years
Mark Howerton
Ryanne Mikesell
Caleb Owens
Elk Mountain Town Council, 4 years
Angie E. Hobbs
Jessica Mustard
Tammy Page
Encampment Town Council, 4 years
Stas Banach
Bill Craig
Matthew Wagy
Hanna Town Council, 4 years
William Dys
John Klemola
Wm Carey Lake
Jayson Nordquist
Medicine Bow mayor, 2 years
Sharon Biamon
Medicine Bow Town Council, 4 years
None
Medicine Bow Town Council, 2 years unexpired
Lucinda L. Schofield
Rawlins City Council, Ward I
Mike Lujan
Terry Weickum
Rawlins City Council, Ward II
Darril A. Garner
Steve Nicholson
Rawlins City Council, Ward III
Patrick W. Gonzales
Christopher R. Weisenburg
Riverside Town Council, 4 years
Mark Helwick
Saratoga Town Council, 4 years
Danny Burau
Creed James
Benjamin R. Spaulding
Tasha Worthington
Sinclair Town Council, 4 years
Leo T. Black
Michelle Serres
Emily Townsend
Carbon County School District No. 1
Cheryl A. Engstrom
Matt Feldmann
Pamela Thayer
Carbon County School District No. 2
Paul R. Clark - Area 1
Georgia Mill - Area 2
Joseph Gaspari - Area 3
Nicholas E. Wamsley - Area 4
Little Snake River Conservation District
Meghan Lally - Rural
Trent Arnell - Urban
Eli Allen - At-large
Bob Davis - At-large
Medicine Bow Conservation District
Ralph D. Brokaw - Rural
Sterling J. Conover - Urban
Todd G. Heward - At-large
Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District
Chris Williams - Rural
Daniel J. Mika - Urban
Randy Arnold - At-large
Baggs Cemetery District
Virginia Sue Lee
Bill Orchard
Dale Wille
Reader Cemetery District
None
Saratoga Cemetery District
Chuck Bartlett
Suzie Cox
Charles (Chuck) McVey
Little Snake River Museum District
Joe Jussila
James N. Roberts
Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District, 4 years
Connie Patterson
Wilbur Roger Snell
Terri Winter
Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District, 2 years
Sherry Mackay
Mark Shipp
Little Snake River Rural Health Care District
Robert L. Stocks
Medicine Bow Rural Health Care District, 4 years
Kathy Benefield
Alice Clark
Cynthia Culver
Renee Scott
Medicine Bow Rural Health Care District, 2 years unexpired
None
For more election information, go to www.carbonwy.com/938/County-Clerk.
