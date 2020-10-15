FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — One of two Rocky Mountain wildfires fanned by strong winds has become the largest in Colorado's history.
Winds gusting over 70 mph (113 kph) on Wednesday pushed the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado eastward across sparsely populated, high-country forest, causing the fire to grow by 45 square miles (115 square kilometers). As of Thursday, it had burned 256 square miles, about 40 square miles (104 square kilometers) more than the Pine Gulch Fire, the previous largest blaze in the state. That fire, which burned north of Grand Junction, was fully contained on Sept. 15.
