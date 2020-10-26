CHEYENNE — With reported cases of COVID-19 recently escalating, along with hospitalizations and more confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, a Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) official says it is critical time for residents to follow the department’s recommendations meant to slow and limit new cases of the virus.
“Our coronavirus cases are growing far too quickly and we are facing a deeply concerning situation across the state,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said in a press release. “It is up to all of us to help prevent Wyoming’s problem from getting far worse.”
