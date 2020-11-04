VIENNA (AP) — A lack of snow and mild temperatures have forced organizers to postpone the upcoming Alpine skiing World Cup races in Lech/Zuers for almost two weeks.
The Austrian ski federation said Wednesday that the parallel event for women had been rescheduled for Nov. 26, followed by the men's the next day. It added that snow control by the International Ski Federation was set for Nov. 18.
