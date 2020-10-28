CHEYENNE — Despite a tight budget, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will continue to follow its plan for winter road maintenance including snowplow priority.
WYDOT, like other state agencies, had to make budget reductions in response to decreasing revenues. However, the department has a budgeted amount of money for winter maintenance that it will use to follow the snowplow priority plan. The plan outlines how often department crews go out and maintain high-, medium- and low-volume roads.
