Medical center chief asks for Green River mask mandate
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The CEO of Castle Rock Medical Center is urging the Green River City Council to draft and pass a mandate requiring people to wear masks in public places throughout Green River.
The request comes after Sweetwater County recorded its third COVID-19-related death and as contact tracing and testing efforts are being overwhelmed locally.
Bailie Dockter, CEO of the medical center, said the spread of COVID-19 in the community has been slow, but steadily increasing. The medical center is one of two facilities conducting COVID-19 tests in the county and as of Monday, conducted 1,945 tests. She said in one week, 20% of tests performed at the medical center have come back positive, a rate that has drastically increased during the last week.
She asked the Council to consider a mandate as people are not following recommendations to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Mayor Pete Rust told Dockter the Council would consider the mandate.
Wastewater monitoring has shown a significant increase in COVID-19 within Green River and the county’s public health officer, Dr. Jean Stachon, is concerned with a surge of COVID-19 infections.
“As the numbers statewide are going up, we’re like this little oasis,” Stachon told Sweetwater Memorial’s Incident Command team last week. “Our numbers look better than most Wyoming counties. However, we’re struggling to keep that record.”
Woman arrested after 30-mile chase
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 46-year-old Billings, Montana, woman was arrested by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office after about a 30-mile car chase on Interstate 90 on Monday afternoon.
Laura Banderob faces multiple charges from both the Sheriff's Office and the Gillette Police Department.
The Sheriff’s Office is charging her with alleged eluding, reckless driving, speeding, driving under suspension, stop light violation and no insurance.
Late Monday morning, Banderob allegedly tried to leave Walmart with $471 worth of merchandise, but then decided to leave the items at the store. She got into her Dodge Caravan and left. Officers attempted to stop her in the parking lot, but she kept going, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
Officers then dispatched the Sheriff’s Office, which got a report of the Caravan running a red light at the intersection of Highway 59 and Boxelder Road. She then got onto I-90 westbound, but not before cutting off several vehicles and almost causing a crash.
Banderob was going as fast as 111 mph when deputies were able to set tire spikes out on I-90. She hit them, causing her two driver’s side tires to puncture by about 6 miles west of the Highway 50 exit.
But Banderob kept driving on the deflated tires and rims, hitting a Sheriff's Office front bumper with metal debris coming from the rim before continuing on for about 25 miles. She was driving about 60 mph until she got close to the Johnson County line where she finally stopped. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Probation for woman whose baby had 13 broken bones
RIVERTON (WNE) — A young mother whose months-old baby was discovered with 13 broken bones has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation.
Kylen Marie Jenkins, 22, also could face six to eight years in prison if she violates her probation by breaking the law, consuming drugs or alcohol, or going against the probationary terms in any way.
“It’s been an extremely difficult case,” assistant Fremont County and prosecuting attorney Ember Oakley said at the sentencing hearing Sept. 3. “We had an infant child that had failure to thrive, that weighed the same at three months old as he did when he was born. We had a child with 11 broken ribs (and) broken arm and wrist bones. And we have two parents that had complete custody.”
Jenkins’s husband, Ronnie Reece, also is being prosecuted but has not been sentenced. His plea agreement contemplates probation.
Jenkins’ minor child is now 2 years old. He had begun to heal and thrive within weeks of being placed in foster care last year.
Jenkins’s defense attorney, public defender Bailey Lazzari, argued for three years’ probation with a two- to three-year prison sentence suspended, but Fremont County District Court Judge Jason Conder went with the harsher term of six to eight suspended by four years.
Conder called the baby’s injuries “extremely serious, life-threatening, completely and utterly unacceptable, regardless of how it happened.”
Jenkins admitted at her change-of-plea hearing to handling her baby “recklessly.” She’d said she hoisted him into a sitting position by his arms while changing his diaper, when he was about a month-and-a-half old.
