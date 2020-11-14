From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Laramie restricts city office access due to COVID
LARAMIE (WNE) — In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Laramie and Albany County, City government is moving to Level 3 of the Continuity of Operations Pandemic Plan.
Beginning 8 a.m. Friday, most city buildings will be closed to public access and walk-in customer service. Signs will be posted on facility doors with contact information for staff members and functions with each building.
The decision to enter this critical phase was necessary, according to Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer.
“If we’re looking for any specific ‘tipping point,’ we’re starting to see illness in our workforce,” he said. “We already have a lean workforce.”
He added that the city has approximately 260 employees and a number of city divisions. Some of these divisions are staffed by only one or two people.
“If we lose one or two people in those divisions, then we don’t have anyone,” Feezer said.
At this time, it is anticipated that all essential municipal services will continue without delay. Depending upon workforce availability, non-essential services may be delayed and/or suspended.
“For example, we’re suspending repair of water meters. We don’t want city employees going into people’s homes and possibly infecting them, or becoming infected themselves,” he said. He went on to say that even without meter repairs that people should still be able to get water.
Public health office hit hard by COVID
GILLETTE (WNE) — About half of the 13 employees at Campbell County Public Health have contracted COVID-19.
Public Health’s drive-thru flu clinic and COVID-19 testing have been postponed until further notice because of the shortage of employees in the office. Public Health is still offering some services, but by appointment only.
County spokeswoman Ivy McGowan said it underscores the seriousness of COVID-19. Few places in the community took more precautions against the pandemic than Public Health, and “it still ended up decimating the office,” she said.
McGowan asked other employers to use this as an example. Public Health is funded by federal, state and local tax dollars. Private businesses don’t have that luxury.
“We need people to start taking this seriously,” she said.
As of Wednesday, Campbell County has had 1,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 127 probable cases with 960 active and 762 recoveries, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The county has had one of the fastest rates of COVID-19 growth over the past few months. On Aug. 1 before school began, the county had 93 confirmed cases. A month later on Sept. 1, the count had grown to 169. By Oct. 1, it was up to 306. Since then, Campbell County has exploded by another 1,295 cases, a surge of 423% in 42 days.
From Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, Campbell County has averaged 50.3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day.
EWC trustees approve budget plan
TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a plan for budget cuts proposed during a work session prior to its meeting.
EWC President Dr. Lesley Travers explained the college would be taking a 10% budget cut for the upcoming fiscal year and would be taking an additional 5% in budget cuts over the next four years, with the looming threat of additional cuts.
Travers recommended eliminating a position in the agriculture department, reducing athletic scholarships by 15% and establishing a program to encourage the early retirement of EWC faculty.
Trustees Randy Adams and John Patrick both expressed dissent with the idea of eliminating the agriculture faculty position. Patrick told the board to consider leaving the position vacant as the vacancy would not change the budget forecast. Adams said he didn’t like the word eliminate in this instance and recommended leaving the position vacant.
Travers clarified what Patrick had recommended and suggested the board implement a vacancy savings plan as opposed to the elimination of the position.
Travers brought up the possibility of an early retirement incentive program. She explained the college would recommend the offer to anyone who is 60 years of age and older. The program would provide 10% of their current annual salary. The offer would be available to 17 eligible college faculty members resulting in a cost to the college of $96,000 to $100,000.
Another facet of the early retirement incentive would be incoming newly hired faculty would receive 10% less pay.
Man accused of raping 10-year-old charged with sexual abuse
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl has been transferred to Fremont County District Court to be prosecuted as a potential felon.
Born 1984, Adam C. Wilson Jr confessed to inappropriate touching of a female child, saying that due to his heavy drinking, he could not “rule... out” rape as a possibility either.
Wilson came under investigation on May 8, 2020 at about 1:25 p.m., when the Riverton Police Department was alerted to a cold sexual assault dating back to 2016 or 2017.
The details had just emerged through a local investigation.
RPD detective James Donahue wrote in court documents that the girl agreed to describe the assaults in written form, in an email to law enforcement.
When she was about 10 or 11, she recalled that Wilson raped her.
“I couldn’t get away because he was on top of me and all the times he was drunk(,) and he was mean when he was drunk and I didn’t know what he would do.”
Police arrested Wilson on Oct. 26 at about 10 a.m.
The suspect gave an interview in which he admitted to physical and sexual touching of the child when she was about 10 or 11 years old.
Wilson said he could not remember having sex with the child, but said he could not “rule it out,” since he did a lot of things during his drunken months that he was “not proud of,” documents state.
Wilson is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Threat to burn down courthouse leads to arrest
EVANSTON (WNE) — Security officers at the Uinta County Complex initiated a lockdown of the building around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, after a local man allegedly threatened to “burn it to the ground.”
Police scanner traffic also indicated the man said, “Heads are going to fly,” as he drove toward the complex while on the phone with local dispatch.
Harley Rhodes, who Evanston Police Lt. Ken Pearson said has an extensive history with local law enforcement, was arrested at the courthouse shortly after making the alleged threats. Pearson said Rhodes was arrested without much of an incident, though he did put up a bit of a struggle.
Uinta County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brooke Hale said the sheriff’s office responded in support of Harley Rhodes EPD. She said she believes Rhodes, 42, was in contact with someone at the courthouse and a threat was made and at one point during the incident, Rhodes was also on the phone with dispatch.
“He had also called dispatch and was speaking to a dispatcher,” she said, “and he was on the phone with us very upset.”
Pearson said the courthouse lockdown lasted 20 to 25 minutes.
When asked, he said he didn’t think anyone was ever in danger but added, “You never know. He’s been known to have guns before, but he didn’t today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.