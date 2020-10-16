From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Halloween display removed after complaint filed
POWELL (WNE) — A Halloween display gone wrong has upset some Park County residents.
The situation was brought to the attention of the Powell Police Department by Jessica Ursuy.
At the center of the discord was a dummy dressed in full sized overalls with the head of a scarecrow, dark in color. The dummy was on its knees, hands cuffed behind its back and a rope around its neck.
Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt said officers responded to the call and talked to the residents.
“In our visit with them they said it was intended as a Halloween decoration. The mask of a scarecrow then went to a teddy bear head,” Eckerdt said.
Since then, following a significant backlash on social media, the entire figure has been removed. The residents told police it was to have been the first step in a larger display.
Ursuy, and others, were not convinced.
She wrote, “I reported this because I don’t think it was any sort of Halloween decoration. There (weren’t) any other Halloween decorations, pumpkins in or around the yard or house. I refuse to believe that it was some Halloween prank. Even if it was, it was absolutely disgusting. People of color, which includes myself, don’t feel welcome and/or safe when I see something like that on someone’s yard.”
Eckerdt said this sort of incident is uncommon in Powell, and his department doesn’t believe there was ill intent.
Bighorn National Forest fire danger remains high
BUFFALO (WNE) — A snowstorm in early September did little to curb the high fire risk in the Bighorn National Forest, according to Powder River Ranger District fire management officer Curtis Rasmuson.
"We had snowfall around the seventh or eighth, and it was a pretty good snow event,” Rasmuson said. "But things dried out again very quickly. We are still very much in fire season right now.”
If anything, the brief taste of winter in early September may have exacerbated the fire season, according to district ranger Traci Weaver.
"Frost can actually make things drier and more susceptible to fire if it doesn't come with a lot of moisture," Weaver said. "That's kind of what happened in this case.”
Although the U.S. Forest Service has lifted fire restrictions for the season, the risk of fire in the forest is still very real, Rasmuson said. Fire prevention should still be a top priority of all those using the forest until snowpack starts to accumulate.
"We're asking people to be reasonable, because it is still very high fire danger,” Rasmuson said. “If we start seeing a lot of
unattended campfires, we would quickly go back to restrictions. But, right now, we hope that folks are being responsible and respectful.”
Visitors in the forest are asked to ensure that their campfires are fully extinguished before leaving their campsite, and to not leave any campfires unattended. Rasmuson also advised caution when building campfires on windy days.
Visitation strong at Bighorn Canyon
LOVELL (WNE) — Despite the limiting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area had a solid summer of visitation, though the way in which visitors enjoyed the park was different than prior years, Chief of Interpretation Christy Fleming said Tuesday.
“May through August, visitation was down, but camping and recreation visitation was up,” Fleming said.
Although the visitor center numbers are down, camping numbers are way up this summer in the South District, Fleming said.
Through the end of August, tent camping is up 73%, growing from 348 site uses in 2019 to 603 one year later.
Likewise, RV camping is up from 1,843 sites in 2019 to 2,501 in 2020, a 35.7% increase.
“That goes along with the national trend,” Fleming said. “Camping is up. We don’t have a good way to track boaters, but we had more AIS (aquatic invasive species) inspections on the south end than the year before.”
Overall recreation visits grew month by month on the South District from 7,377 in May to 15,108 in June, down to 14,829 in July and rebounding to 25,047 in August.
“My personal evaluation is that the local people came out more and did recreation more, but we didn’t have the foreign visitors,” she said. “We saw a lot of visitors from the states near us, plus Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan, which is pretty typical. People stayed close to home this year.”
