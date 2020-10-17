From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Judge halts Albany County sheriff replacement
LARAMIE (WNE) — Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday afternoon halting the process to select a replacement sheriff until late November.
State Committeeman Ken Chestek, representing the Albany County Democrats, told the Boomerang that arguments on the merits of the party’s lawsuit against the Albany County Commission are scheduled for next month.
“We’re basically on hold until the end of November,” he said.
The dispute between the Albany County Democrats and the Albany County Commission began after Sheriff Dave O’Malley, a Democrat, notified the commission that he planned to retire Jan. 2. His current terms runs through 2022.
On Sept. 15, the commission acknowledged receipt of a notice of retirement. The following day, the commission notified the county party of the vacancy, initiating a 15-day period for the party to name three replacement candidates, with a deadline of Oct. 1. The commission must select a replacement sheriff within five days of receiving the three names.
Chestek said that because O’Malley plans to remain in his position until Jan. 2, the position isn’t actually vacant and thus the process is improper. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Megan Hayes Sept. 28 on behalf of the party’s central committee, seeks a declaration that no vacancy exists until O’Malley’s retirement takes effect, and thus the 15-day process should begin Jan. 3. Hayes argues that Commission chair Terri Jones isn’t authorized to initiate the replacement process and the commission is acting outside its authority.
Man sentenced in 2011 shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A 29-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced Thursday to three to five years in prison for his involvement in the shooting of three people here a decade ago.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sentenced Eduardo Reyes-Mejia, who had pleaded no contest, during a virtual hearing Thursday morning.
Reyes-Mejia was 19 at the time that he opened fire and wounded three people at a private residence in Cheyenne. Erik Linares-Cuevas, who pleaded no contest to aggravated assault in connection with the incident in 2011, identified Reyes-Mejia as the shooter.
Reyes-Mejia, who is likely to face deportation now that he has received his sentence, was not arrested for his involvement in the crime until April of this year for reasons that were not immediately clear Thursday. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and bodily injury.
Rogers said that after reviewing the facts in the case, she can see how the state would have had a difficult time bringing the case to trial, especially because witnesses who identified Reyes-Mejia as the shooter could not be located.
Nonetheless, Rogers expressed concern about allowing him to serve three years of supervised probation, which the state recommended as part of Reyes- Mejia’s plea agreement.
“This is a very violent crime with a victim who was reported to have received multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, abdomen and extremities,” Rogers said.
Rogers did not accept the state’s recommendation for probation and instead sentenced Reyes-Mejia to prison.
EWC president worried about calls for more cuts
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Eastern Wyoming College President Lesley Travers is expressing concern over further proposed cuts in state funding for community colleges.
Travers informed the EWC Board of Directors the state had announced another 10% cut in funding for the college. This 10% will be in addition to the previously mandated 10% cut in funding.
Travers expressed her concern for the cuts and fears there may be more coming.
“I’m concerned about beyond that. We’re barebones.” Board Trustee Jim Willox interjected, asking Travers to clarify if the cuts were coming in deductions from payment received from the state. Travers said yes, clarifying the increments in payment received from the state would be 10% less.
“It’s our general fund dollars. Those are sustainable, they’re permanent cuts,” Travers said. “They’re not going to happen this year and then bounce back in two or three years. They’re sustainable cuts, so we are really going to need to look at what we need to do. This isn’t something we can hope to bounce back, it’s not going to happen.”
Game and Fish Department asking for teeth
JACKSON (WNE) — In 2019, the state Wildlife Forensic and Fish Health Laboratory aged nearly 4,000 teeth from 10 Wyoming species — including a 20-year-old cow elk and two 22-year-old black bears — to learn about population dynamics and to better manage wildlife.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now asking certain hunters statewide to again donate teeth from select species of harvested mammals: mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, pronghorn, bison, bighorn sheep, mountain lions, black bears and bobcats.
“Teeth are one source of important data collected from hunters that help wildlife managers assess how hunting seasons affect the population and the demographics of herds,” Game and Fish Tooth Aging Coordinator Molly Bredehoft said.
Not all teeth provide the same information, though. Incisors are best for ungulates like mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and bison, while premolars are preferred for mountain lions and black bears. Canines are best for bobcats.
Select hunters with licenses for areas that wildlife managers have pre-selected for analysis are chosen randomly from the license database to receive a tooth box. Game and Fish employees also collect teeth at check stations in designated areas as part of sampling efforts.
The department provides instructions for pulling teeth but recommends letting their personnel perform the extraction specifically for black bears and mountain lions.
Teeth will then be analyzed using a technique called cementum annuli analysis tooth-aging, which is similar to counting rings on a tree as annuli are deposited in layers in the tooth’s root each winter.
