Airport loses money in email scam
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone Regional Airport has fallen victim to cybertheft.
Heidi Rasmussen, YRA board member, revealed during a board meeting on Oct. 14, that a wire transfer for $7,829.67 was mistakenly sent to a fraudulent requester posing as the job-hiring firm the airport recently hired.
Rasmussen said this encompassed about the first 40% of payment to Florida-based ADK Consulting and Executive Search. She said it was four days before it was discovered the money had been wired to a fraudulent account.
She said the bank was able to recoup $450 of this loss.
“It was pointed out to me that it could have been much worse and I agree with that,” Rasmussen said.
Ray Lee, airport interim director, said the phishing attempt came from a technological breach through ADK, in which the scammer was able to send a request from a real ADK email address.
He said ADK is pursuing the crime with law enforcement agencies in their jurisdiction and have locked down a potential suspect.
In September, YRA decided it would pay ADK around $22,000 to help the airport find a new director.
Rasmussen said the airport will consider cybersecurity insurance moving forward, which she said can cost around $4,400 per year.
Evanston man sentenced to prison in May shooting
EVANSTON (WNE) — Evanston man George Andrews was sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison last week after changing his plea to no contest to a charge of aggravated assault and battery related to a shooting incident that occurred in May 2020.
Andrews was arrested on May 20, after shooting fellow Evanston man Byron Pinegar in the abdomen during an argument that occurred at a Sage Street home. A police report at the time detailed a lengthy history of disagreements between the two men and Andrews reportedly repeatedly told responding officers he had taken the situation into his own hands because he was “tired of getting his ass beat” by Pinegar.
During his appearance in Third District Court on Thursday, Oct. 22, Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson-Kallas and District Court Judge Joseph Bluemel both referenced the lengthy history between the two men while discussing the plea agreement reached among Howieson-Kallas’s office, Andrews and his attorney, public defender Kent Brown.
As a result of that agreement, Andrews agreed to change his plea to guilty or no contest to the aggravated assault and battery charge and the county attorney’s office recommended a sentence of seven to 10 years and agreed to drop an additional count of attempted first-degree murder.
Bluemel accepted the agreement and said the sentence would serve all the purposes of incarceration, setting an example and serving as a deterrent to those who may be considering “taking the law into their own hands.”
Storm brings temporary halt to beet harvest
POWELL (WNE) — With 87% of the area sugar beet crop delivered, freezing temperatures and snow called a halt Friday, Oct. 23 to the 2020 Western Sugar Cooperative harvest.
Sugar company and growers hope the shutdown is only temporary and were collectively holding their breath about the extent of damage.
After a weekend in which temperatures over the growing area reached the single digits and even readings below zero, some frozen beet crop damage is inevitable. The crown — the top of the beets closest to the surface — typically sustains initial frost damage.
“The beets will be evaluated during the week,” said Heart Mountain grower Ric Rodriguez, a member of Western Sugar’s co-op board.
“There was already some damage below the tops and into the crown. That was the reason for the separation of the piles. The cold temperatures in the last few days drives the damage down further into the root. Lots of tops help insulate the root, as well as snow coverage,” he added.
When conditions allow, the harvest will resume as long as growers can bring in fairly clean loads —without excessive frozen beet top matter or dirt clogs. It has not been determined how much will be harvested initially.
“We’ll definitely take some loads and start processing frozen beets immediately and keep on with that for as long as possible,” Rodriguez said. “We’ll probably put three to five days of slice down (at dumps) and see how they look.”
Software will gives users virtual tour of Campbell County
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau is preparing to launch software that will give perspective visitors a virtual look of several key tourist sites around the community.
It will use Threshold 360, which creates tours that are put on an organization’s website. It then syndicates the content across various digital channels like Google to target potential customers. Threshold 360 uses local photographers to shoot the footage.
It will allow people to see the facilities, which is important now more than ever because “we want to promote Campbell County, but a lot of people don’t feel it is safe,” said Jessica Seders, executive director of the visitors center.
“If we don’t, we’ll be further behind other communities that offer that capability,” she said.
The program will run for a year, although it is unknown when it will officially launch. Seders hopes it will be sometime in the next few months.
Threshold 360 will be paid for with CARES Act money. The software is eligible because the goal of the project is to re-market a community that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we would look at our visitor’s guide and we would follow what we already highlight a lot, i.e. Cam-plex, all our ballfields, the Energy Capital Sports Complex, the college, our museums, our parks, the Durham Buffalo Ranch,” Seders said, adding that local hotels, restaurants and businesses also will be featured.
