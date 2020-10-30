From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Dead wolf found in Grand Teton Park under investigation
JACKSON (WNE) – Law enforcement rangers are investigating the death of a wolf found within Grand Teton National Park in the Pilgrim Creek Road area.
The dead wolf was reported around 11:45 a.m. Monday near the end of the gravel road, which is an area where the park borders the Bridger-Teton National Forest — where the wolf hunting is open through the end of the year. Wolf hunting is not allowed in the park. Other details, such as the wolf’s pack affiliation and any circumstances of its death, are not being made public at this time.
“It’s all under investigation,” Grand Teton spokeswoman Denise Germann said. “I don’t have anything more.”
Pilgrim Creek Road was closed for a short time Monday after the dead wolf was discovered. In the aftermath of opening, there was a bloody spot in the middle of the road. Teton park officials reached Wednesday were unaware if the blood was leftover from the wolf carcass.
Beet industry sees challenges, record sugar content in 2020
WORLAND (WNE) — This year brought its own set of challenges for the Wyoming Sugar sugar beet harvest, but in the end, all beets were harvested and with what is now considered an industry-record sugar content.
Last year, Wyoming Sugar and other sugar cooperatives and companies fought hard freezes. This year there were different battles to fight.
Last week, with harvest nearly complete, growers were faced with a forecast of subzero temperatures on Sunday night night.
Worland set a record for low on Oct. 25 with -10. The previous record for that day was 16 degrees above zero. Temperatures on Saturday, Oct. 24 were at 12 degrees, also a record low. Riverton had a record low on Sunday of -8.
The harvest was complete by around noon on Saturday, said Wyoming Sugar CEO Mike Greear.
“We had all the beets in by Wednesday with a couple of larger growers finishing up on Saturday,” he said.
He said Wyoming Sugar is working each year to get their equipment and staffing to work with growers to shorten the harvest window up to get beets in, in a quicker amount of time.
Greear said the harvest timeline seems to be shortened each year and whatever they can do to limit the risk to the growers is a benefit to the cooperative.
As for the 2020 harvest, Greear said they are at 32 tons per acre, right around the five-year company average, but just shy of their estimate of 32.5 tons per acre.
However, the sugar content is at 19.6%, which is, according to a senior analyst for Commodity Information Inc., an industry-record for the U.S., Greear said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.