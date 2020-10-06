From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Sheridan air traffic numbers up
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Traveler numbers at the Sheridan County Airport have increased significantly following several months of traveler lows between March and June.
April saw just 143 total passengers move through the airport, Airport Manager John Stopka said, down from 1,245 the year before. May and June also experienced significant decreases, with 16% and 37% of last year’s numbers respectively.
July, however, brought the reprieve Stopka was hoping for, with the airport running between 95% and 96% of last year’s numbers.
August — which had two flights daily on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday — was even better, with 5% more travelers going through Sheridan County Airport than in August 2019.
“September [and] October, we’re back to just one daily flight,” he said. “If COVID wouldn’t have hit, we’d have had two flights, but right now, under the circumstances the nation’s in and the air service is in, we’re just one flight.”
Stopka said Sheridan’s recent numbers were likely boosted by its location in the inner mountain west. He said the major airports in the region, including Denver International Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport, are opening faster in recent months than many other parts of the country, giving people more opportunities to fly to and from Sheridan.
He did say, however, that future bookings are still not happening as far out as normal because people appear to be remaining cautious of planning too far ahead.
Oil, gas conservation tax back in place
CASPER (WNE) — A tax holiday extended to oil and gas operators in Wyoming during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end this week.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reset the state’s conservation tax to .0005, or five-tenths of a mill, on Thursday. A mill levy is equivalent to the number of dollars an oil and gas producer must pay for every $1,000 of assessed value of production.
Back in March, Wyoming regulators reduced the assessed value of the conservation tax to zero and elected to not charge oil and gas producers the tax for six months.
Funds collected from the tax go toward the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission‘s budget. Wyoming statute allows the commission to “reduce or increase the amount as the expenses chargeable may require.”
The change in the conservation tax did not require the commission to look to other funds, spokeswoman Kimberly Mazza told the Star-Tribune. The conservation tax was included in the Wyoming Conservation Act of 1959, but the exact tax rate has fl uctuated over the years. In 2002, it reached its peak at eight-tenths of a mill. The commission’s decision back in March marked the first time the conservation tax has been set to zero in its history.
