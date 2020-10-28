Coronavirus figures

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27

Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 630

Big Horn: 79

Campbell: 461

Carbon: 56

Converse: 74

Crook: 39

Fremont: 314

Goshen: 57

Hot Springs: 8

Johnson: 45

Laramie: 572

Lincoln: 84

Natrona: 515

Niobrara: 6

Park: 296

Platte: 74

Sheridan: 238

Sublette: 15

Sweetwater: 67

Teton: 54

Uinta: 57

Washakie: 18

Weston: 64

Total: 3,823

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 1,239

Big Horn: 210

Campbell: 877

Carbon: 280

Converse: 203

Crook: 98

Fremont: 1,133

Goshen: 137

Hot Springs: 41

Johnson: 76

Laramie: 1,184

Lincoln: 282

Natrona: 1,148

Niobrara: 4

Park: 563

Platte: 84

Sheridan: 555

Sublette: 122

Sweetwater: 461

Teton: 728

Uinta: 362

Washakie: 139

Weston: 109

Total 10,035

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

Albany: 147

Big Horn: 23

Campbell: 71

Carbon: 35

Converse: 98

Crook: 11

Fremont: 157

Goshen: 19

Hot Springs: 10

Johnson: 29

Laramie: 369

Lincoln: 57

Natrona: 234

Niobrara: 8

Park: 65

Platte: 43

Sheridan: 166

Sublette: 38

Sweetwater: 27

Teton: 33

Uinta: 89

Washakie: 12

Weston: 30

Total: 1,771

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

Albany: 752

Big Horn: 147

Campbell: 484

Carbon: 257

Converse: 227

Crook: 69

Fremont: 961

Goshen: 96

Hot Springs: 43

Johnson: 58

Laramie: 975

Lincoln: 252

Natrona: 859

Niobrara: 6

Park: 329

Platte 51

Sheridan: 479

Sublette: 144

Sweetwater: 419

Teton: 706

Uinta: 391

Washakie: 126

Weston: 75

Total: 7,906

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.