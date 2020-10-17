As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 142, from 7,337 to 7,479.

Laramie County reported 24 new confirmed cases; Sheridan had 20; Albany and Natrona's confirmed case counts increased by 19; Campbell saw 14 new cases; Fremont recorded 13; Park reported eight; Weston had seven; Uinta saw five; Lincoln recorded four; Johnson reported three new cases; Big Horn and Crook saw two, and Niobrara and Sweetwater counties reported one.

The total number of active coronavirus cases statewide is now 2,200, an increase of 86 over yesterday's 2,114.

BY THE NUMBERS

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 371

Big Horn: 54

Campbell: 157

Carbon: 45

Converse: 52

Crook: 31

Fremont: 185

Goshen: 42

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 343

Lincoln: 96

Natrona: 287

Niobrara: 1

Park: 152

Platte: 32

Sheridan: 147

Sublette: 10

Sweetwater: 32

Teton: 47

Uinta: 32

Washakie: 18

Weston: 38

Total: 2,200

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 905

Big Horn: 119

Campbell: 521

Carbon: 232

Converse: 159

Crook: 71

Fremont: 884

Goshen: 116

Hot Springs: 35

Johnson: 50

Laramie: 854

Lincoln: 247

Natrona: 811

Niobrara: 3

Park: 378

Platte: 58

Sheridan: 379

Sublette: 101

Sweetwater: 390

Teton: 659

Uinta: 322

Washakie: 123

Weston: 62

Total 7,479

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

Albany: 129

Big Horn: 18

Campbell: 45

Carbon: 37

Converse: 64

Crook: 10

Fremont: 125

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 279

Lincoln: 54

Natrona: 149

Niobrara: 2

Park: 36

Platte: 23

Sheridan: 114

Sublette: 41

Sweetwater: 21

Teton: 33

Uinta: 79

Washakie: 10

Weston: 26

Total: 1,337

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

Albany: 662

Big Horn: 81

Campbell: 407

Carbon: 222

Converse: 171

Crook: 50

Fremont: 810

Goshen: 90

Hot Springs: 39

Johnson: 41

Laramie: 786

Lincoln: 203

Natrona: 666

Niobrara: 4

Park: 260

Platte 48

Sheridan: 342

Sublette: 131

Sweetwater: 377

Teton: 644

Uinta: 367

Washakie: 108

Weston: 50

Total: 6,559

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.

