CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s economy continues to improve following an energy bust years ago, but the state has only recovered about a third of the jobs lost during that time.
An economic analysis released by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information this week shows growth across multiple sectors in the fourth quarter of 2018. This includes employment, personal income, housing prices and state revenue.
The state’s total employment grew by 1 percent, or 2,800 jobs, in the last quarter compared to one year earlier – the largest year-over-year growth since 2015.
Unemployment dropped slightly to 4.1 percent, marginally higher than the nationwide level of 3.8 percent.
Mineral extraction employment grew 1.5 percent from last year, with related industries, such as construction and manufacturing, increasing, too.
“During the downturn in 2015-16, we lost almost 20,000 jobs,” said Wenlin Liu, the Economic Analysis Division’s chief economist. “Even with the rebound, we’ve only recovered a fraction of those lost jobs.”
He added that the construction industry is finally seeing significant growth after improving at a slower pace than even the mining industry.
“It seems to be rebounding pretty well,” he said.
He attributed this to new pipeline, wind farm and utility construction throughout the state.
Total taxable sales grew 9.1 percent to $4.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The construction industry experienced the fastest growth, with a year-over-year expansion of 32.5 percent.
The mining sector grew 15.5 percent due to increased sales of equipment, supplies and services from new energy exploration and production activity; this was still 27.2 percent less than the figure for the fourth quarter of 2014 – before the energy downturn.
The state’s total personal income grew 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 from the previous year, slightly slower than the previous quarter and higher than the nationwide growth of 4.6 percent. Wyoming’s wage growth was slower than neighboring states in the Rocky Mountain Region, though.
The statewide home price increased 3.9 percent from a year earlier, slower than the pace for the previous quarter, while the national average price appreciation also slowed to 5.7 percent.
Liu said the number of residents leaving Wyoming also seems to be stabilizing after thousands fled the state during the bust. While the population has dropped for three consecutive years, the rate of outmigration has slowed.
“If oil prices can keep current, this will continue,” he said. “It’s a good time to find jobs in the state if you don’t want to move.”
Chrissy Suttles is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s business and health reporter. She can be reached at csuttles@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3183. Follow her on Twitter at @chrissysuttles.
