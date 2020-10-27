CHEYENNE (AP) — Wyoming has a new state Department of Corrections director.
Gov. Mark Gordon has hired Dan Shannon, who has been interim director since July, for the job permanently.
Shannon's appointment, announced Friday, became official Monday. Shannon replaces Bob Lampert, who retired last summer after serving as director since 2003.
Shannon has been with Wyoming's corrections department since 2007. He was deputy director before his promotion, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
His upcoming challenges as director will include keeping the coronavirus out of the state's prison system, which includes a maximum-security prison in Rawlins and a medium-security prison in Torrington.
An outbreak of more than 100 cases among inmates and 25 among staff at the Rawlins prison last summer declined to just one active case there by October.
