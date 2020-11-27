CASPER (AP) — Legislative leaders in Wyoming voted Tuesday to hold two swearing-in ceremonies for new lawmakers, one that will follow public health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and one that won’t.
The 10-3 vote to hold separate ceremonies came as the Legislature’s Management Council met to set a timeline for the 2021 legislative session, which will be delayed until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.
