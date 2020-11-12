Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Medical Assistant Casey Garrison inputs patient information on a form at the drive-thru coronavirus testing at a respiratory clinic in Casper, Wyoming, on Oct. 9. As of November 10, Wyoming hospitals were reporting a record 178 COVID-19 current hospitalizations. One month ago there were only 56.
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health has partnered with the Wyoming Hospital Association to bring in temporary medical personnel to address the surge in hospitalizations that has occurred around the state and to prepare for additional staffing needs that are likely to arise.
Wyoming hospitals are seeing a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases and report that the main concern at this time is having adequate staffing. In response, Governor Mark Gordon is utilizing $10 million in CARES Act funds to bring additional medical personnel to the state to alleviate the strain on hospitals and Wyoming health care professionals.
